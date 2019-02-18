SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Scott County Attorney's Office has ruled a Shakopee police officer's use of deadly force was justified when he fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him.
Officer Thor Carlson and a rookie he was training responded to a fire alarm call at the home of James Hanchett last November. A state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation found the 61-year-old Hanchett, who was intoxicated, came to the front door and pointed a gun directly at Carlson, who fired several shots. Hanchett died later at the hospital.
Carlson told BCA investigators he thought Hanchett was going to shoot him.
