Shakopee

Housing and retail going up near track

Shakopee officials and the CEO of Canterbury Park broke ground Tuesday for Canterbury Commons, a 140-acre, $400 million mix of housing, retail and entertainment that will be the largest redevelopment in the city's history.

The first phase, a $100 million multifamily housing project called Triple Crown, is under construction and will include apartments and townhouses. Primrose Schools plans to open an early childhood education center there, and the headquarters of a "significant employer" is said to be in the works.

The original Canterbury Park racetrack operated on the site from 1985 to 1992. CEO Randy Sampson bought the property and reopened it two years later to offer horse racing and other special events.

Erin Adler

Ramsey County

Development director is hired

Ramsey County has hired Kari Collins as director of its Community and Economic Development Department, overseeing major projects that include the former sites of the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant in Arden Hills and West Publishing on the St. Paul riverfront.

Collins, now the community development director for Roseville, will start her new job on Nov. 13. Before joining Roseville, she was zoning administrator and board secretary for the city of Milwaukee.

"It's both an honor and wonderful opportunity to be joining Ramsey County and the talented Community and Economic Development team," she said.

Greg Stanley

Minneapolis

County gets federal grants for treatment

A Hennepin County Board committee last week accepted more than $1 million in federal grants for mental illness and addiction services at a county medical center.

County officials hope to make the Behavioral Health Center, 1800 Chicago Av., Minneapolis, into an alternative for people who have dealings with law enforcement, are arrested or sent to the emergency room.

More than $749,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice will be used to hire case managers and peer-recovery specialists for the center, and more than $286,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will expand a co-responder program with the Minneapolis police that pairs officers with mental health professionals.

Miguel Otárola

Coon Rapids

Open house set for townhouse project

An informational open house on a proposed housing development planned for Coon Rapids Boulevard will be held Wednesday.

Centra Homes wants to build 145 townhouses in the Port Riverwalk area between Egret Boulevard and Avocet Street. The project would involve removing a frontage road and realigning several local streets. Planning also is underway for a pedestrian bridge across Coon Rapids Boulevard as part of the improvements near the project site.

If the City Council approves the project, construction will begin in spring 2019.

Centra Homes officials and city staffers will answer questions at the open house, planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Coon Rapids City Center, 11155 Robinson Drive.

Hannah Covington