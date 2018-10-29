Tuesday, Oct. 30, is the grand opening day at Minnesota’s second Shake Shack, this time in Edina.

The follow-up to the burger chain’s Mall of America location, located at 6630 France Av. S. – that’s the northwest corner of the Southdale shopping center parking lot – has a few nods to local tastes. The menu will feature a frozen vanilla custard “concrete” blended with a slice of pie from Cafe Latte in St. Paul; 5 percent of sales of the “Pie Oh My” will benefit the Autism Society of Minnesota.

The beer list features brews from Shakopee’s Badger Hill Brewing, Summit Brewing Co. in St. Paul, Lift Bridge Brewing Co. in Stillwater and Brau Bros. Brewing Co. in Marshall, Minn.

A thoughtful touch on the green front: the restaurant’s wood tabletops are fashioned from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

For a sneak peek, drop in for the restaurant’s soft opening on Monday, Oct. 29 (from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Not only will you get a taste of cheeseburgers, crinkle fries, crispy chicken sandwiches and frozen custard, but all proceeds will also benefit the Autism Society of Minnesota.

And here’s an ever-important freebie alert: those who show up in a Halloween costume on Oct. 30 will receive a free pumpkin frozen custard.