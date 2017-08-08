Just over a year after debuting its first Minnesota location, Shake Shack, a popular New York burger chain, is targeting its second in Edina.

A proposal submitted to the city suggests a standalone, 5,000-square-foot restaurant with a patio at the northwest corner (intersection of France Av. S. and West. 66th St.) of Southdale Center.

Shake Shack, a fast-casual eatery, serves burgers, hot dogs, French fries and frozen custard.

The operation, which began as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in Manhattan, now has locations in 12 countries and 18 cities and the District of Columbia in the United States.

Shake Shack’s first Minnesota outpost opened in the Mall of America last year.

Both Shake Shack and Simon Property Group, which owns Southdale, declined to comment because a lease is not yet finalized.

There is no word on when the new property would open.

