CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's staff has turned over to authorities an exchange with a man who said he worked for the foreign ministry of Latvia and wanted to set up a phone interview with the country's foreign minister and the senator.
The Daily Beast had reported Monday the man said the purpose was to discuss "prolongation of anti-Russian sanctions" and the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab.
A staffer for the Democratic senator, who has supported measures to counter Russia's interference in U.S. elections, had proposed a date and time for the call. But Shaheen's office contacted the Latvian Embassy first, which said the contact was fake.
A Shaheen staffer confirms the exchange was shared with law enforcement.
Shaheen, on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, says staff have received phishing emails with social media accounts.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.