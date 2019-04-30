Sexually transmitted diseases remained a growing problem in Minnesota last year, including a small but troubling increase in fetuses or infants born with congenital syphilis.

Ten syphilis infections were found in 2018 in fetuses or newborn babies, an increase from two cases in 2017, according to a Minnesota Department of Health report released Tuesday morning. The department is working with doctors and public health departments to increase prenatal screening and to treat cases during pregnancy, because untreated cases can causes miscarriages, stillbirths and birth defects.

“With ongoing increases in congenital syphilis, it is really important that pregnant women are tested for syphilis at least twice during pregnancy, and in some cases, a third time,” said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist. “It is important to diagnosis cases during pregnancy and provide adequate treatment to prevent complications in both the mother and infant.”

Altogether, the report showed 32,024 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in 2018, a three percent increase from 2017. Those STDs are primarily spread through unprotected sex and shared use of drug needles or other injectables.

The state reported 286 new cases of HIV in 2018, a slight uptick from 280 cases in 2017. Both numbers are below the five-year average of 296 cases since 2014.

State health officials recommended regular testing for STDs for people who are sexually active. The state also recommends that people potentially exposed to HIV take daily doses of pre-exposure prophylaxis, to prevent infection.

“Untreated STDs, HIV, or hepatitis C can cause serious health problems,” said Christine Jones, STD, HIV and TB section manager for the state health department. “Many of these infections have no immediate symptoms. The only way to know for sure is to get tested. Screening for these infections is easy and accurate.”