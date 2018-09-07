ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A report by an ethics panel of Maryland lawmakers says members could not resolve conflicting accounts between a Maryland legislator accused of sexually assaulting a legislative staffer and the accuser.

The five-page report on allegations against Del. Curt Anderson was made public Friday.

Due to the conflicting testimony and limited evidence, the report says "the committee could not conclude whether the alleged 2004 assault occurred." The panel did find evidence Anderson engaged in conduct "contrary to the General Assembly's Anti-Harassment Policy" relating to two other women.

The report says Anderson "partially admitted to making inappropriate comments."

It has recommended intensive harassment awareness counseling. House Speaker Michael Busch also has stripped Anderson of his leadership positions. Anderson has said he will cooperate.

The panel also recommends strengthening required training for all legislators.