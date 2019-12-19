CLEVELAND —

Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Cedi Osman had 18 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late Charlotte comeback for a 100-98 win over the Hornets on Wednesday night.

Cleveland, which had lost 16 of 18, led the entire game but nearly squandered a 24-point lead in the third quarter.

Terry Rozier scored a career-high 35 points for Charlotte and hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last coming with 21 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 100-98.

Sexton dribbled the ball off his foot and out of bounds with 16 seconds left. Rozier popped open at the top of the key for a wide-open 3 with three seconds to go, but the shot hit off the rim and Sexton grabbed the rebound to finally secure the victory for the Cavs.

Rozier was 12 of 27 from the field and 7 of 15 on 3-pointers. Cody Zeller had 15 points for the Hornets.

Kevin Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland. Tristan Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Cleveland took a 67-43 lead early in the third on Darius Garland's 3-pointer, but Charlotte heated up from the field and cut into the margin. Rozier scored seven points, including a 3 at the buzzer that trimmed the margin to 76-64.

The Hornets continued to slice into the lead in the fourth. Rozier and Devonte' Graham hit 3s on consecutive possessions, cutting the deficit to 84-74.

Charlotte, which defeated Sacramento at home on Tuesday, looked like a team on a back-to-back to start the game. The Cavaliers made 14 of 25 shots in the first quarter and led by 12.

Cleveland controlled the first half despite not attempting a free throw. Charlotte committed four fouls before halftime.

Cleveland finally got to the foul line less than a minute into the third quarter. Osman was fouled while scoring on a fast break, but missed the free throw.

Osman had a highlight-reel defensive play when he chased down Marvin Williams and blocked his layup attempt in the third quarter.

Sexton made his first eight shots and was 10 of 14 from the field.

TIP-INS

Hornets: F Nicolas Batum missed his fifth straight game. He's still feeling discomfort in his left hand aftrer breaking a finger in the season opener. ... Rozier was born in Youngstown and played high school basketball at Shaker Heights, which is 7 miles from downtown Cleveland.

Cavaliers: G Kevin Porter Jr. played with protective padding on a sore left shoulder. He took a lob pass from Garland and slammed home a dunk with his right hand in the first quarter. ... Sexton made his 100th career start, joining LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the only players in franchise history to do so before turning 21.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Cavaliers: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.