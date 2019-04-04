The 5,000 residents of the river city of Dayton received a rather interesting letter from Police Chief Paul Enga last week.

The letter, he wrote, wasn’t intended to create fear in the community. Rather, it was to inform the city that three violent, convicted sex offenders were going to move into a group home.

For most residents, this was probably old news. A notification meeting was held in 2016 to inform the city that these same men were coming to live in Dayton. That set off a two-year battle after officials passed a far-reaching ordinance to restrict where offenders could live.

In December, a Hennepin County court judge voided the ordinance because it restricted the state’s efforts to reintegrate offenders into society. City officials are still crying foul, wondering why their ordinance was challenged over the other 40 similar ordinances in existence at the time.

“My concern is in terms of the approach taken in locating these individuals in our community,” said Dayton Mayor Tim McNeil. “When it was initiated two years ago, I felt the community was uninformed and deliberately kept out of the loop.”

On Monday, the three men will move into an adult foster care home nestled along the banks of the Mississippi River. The are Ben Braylock, 87, who was convicted of stabbing his wife to death in 1981 and, after serving prison time for the murder, was convicted of raping two teenage girls; Demetrius A. Mathews, 55, who was sentenced to prison in 1983 for raping a 12-year-old girl, and later admitted to molesting a 3-year-old girl; and Marvin L. Breland, 62, who was convicted in three separate cases of forcing women into sexual acts while threatening them with weapons, according to court records.

The three men either have a Level 2 or Level 3 designations, which is determined after they are released from prison. The level indicates the risk to reoffend, with Level 3 being the highest.