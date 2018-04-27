TUPELO, Miss. — A registered sex offender has been charged with sex crimes against three children in two states.
Thirty-seven-year-old Jamey Paul Burrage was charged Thursday with nine counts of sexual battery in Mississippi. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Burrage also has 13 felony sex charges against him in Chattooga County, Georgia. All 23 charges involve three children that were in Burrage's custody.
Burrage lived in both states. He became a registered sex offender in 2000 when he was convicted of statutory rape in Georgia.
He has been in a Mississippi jail since his was arrested on March 26 on a molestation charge.
