CAMERON, La. — A severed head has been found in a plastic bag on the side of a road at a Louisiana wildlife refuge.
Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson tells KATC-TV that the decomposed head was found by one of his crews Thursday. He says investigators believe the head has been in the area for months, but a final determination and victim identification will be made by the coroner.
The sheriff says deputies searched the area and found no other body parts.
