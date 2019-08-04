Several vehicles in a specific area of Edina were targeted for arson, and authorities are dangling a reward in hopes of finding whoever is responsible, city officials said Sunday.

In the early hours of July 23, police responded to an area near Parklawn Court and Parklawn Avenue and saw that someone tried to set several vehicles aflame.

The actions in an area dominated by multi-unit housing caused "significant damage" to each vehicle, a statement from the city read.

The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of whoever is to blame for the vandalism.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 952-826-1610.