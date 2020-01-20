Several counties in southeastern Minnesota are reporting problems with their 911 emergency lines.
KAAL-TV reported Sunday night that 911 calls are not working in Dodge, Freeborn, Wabasha, Steele, Olmsted, Mower, and Winona counties.
The station said people with emergencies in those counties are asked to call these numbers:
Freeborn County: 507-377-5200, ext. 5.
Dodge County: 507-635-6200.
Mower County: 507-437-9400.
Steele County: 507-451-5685.
Olmsted County: 507-328-6800.
Winona County: 507-457-6492.
Wabasha County: 651-565-3361.
The cause of the outage was not immediately known.
STAFF REPORT
