_______________________________________________________________________
Several Snow Chances This Week. Arctic Winds Ahead
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Despite recent cold weather, temperatures in the Twin Cities are running nearly 8 degrees above average through the first 11 days of January. The first month of meteorological winter also finished warmer than average with December temps running nearly 3.5 degrees above average.
With that said, ice anglers have had a rough start to the season with slushy and unpredictable ice conditions being reported across much of the state. The upcoming stretch of colder weather will be welcomed by them as lakes firm up over the coming days.
A steady stream of Pacific moisture has been inundating the Northwest over the weekend. Some of this moisture will make it into our neck of the woods this afternoon with minor snow accumulations by the evening. We'll get another round of snow Monday night and again Wednesday, each of which could lead to slow and slippery commutes this week.
A bigger surge of moisture will arrive later this week, which could be enough to shovel and plow. Regardless, the week ahead looks cold and snowy. Old Man Winter is back!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Snow develops. PM coating likely. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 21.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow likely. 1" to 3" possible. Winds: ESE 5-10. Low: 14.
MONDAY: Peeks of sun. More snow overnight. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 28.
TUESDAY: Slow AM commute. Some PM clearing. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 21. High: 28.
WEDNESDAY: Another round of light snow. Colder. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 8. High: 10.
THURSDAY: Cold sunshine. Extra layers needed. Winds: ESE 5. Wake-up: -3 High: 3.
FRIDAY: Increasing snow chance. Winds: ENE 10-15. Wake-up: -7. High: 15.
SATURDAY: Lingering AM flakes. Cold PM winds. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 1. High: 12.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
January 12th
2000: Snow falls in a narrow band over the Twin Cities. Maplewood receives 5.5 inches, while Chanhassen gets 12.
1888: The infamous 'Blizzard of '88' occurs. It hit during a mild day when many children were heading home from school. They made up the majority of the 200 people that died. At the end of the storm the thermometer at St. Paul read -37.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 12th
Average High: 23F (Record: 48F set in 1987)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -31F set in 1912)
Record Rainfall: 0.70" set in 1935
Record Snowfall: 8.7" set in 2000
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 12th
Sunrise: 7:49am
Sunset: 4:54pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 4 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 34 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 18 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for January 12th at Midnight
2.5 Days After the Full "Wolf" Moon
January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
What's in the Night Sky?
"Before going to bed these next few evenings – January 12 and 13, 2020 – look in a general eastward direction to see the brilliant waning gibbous moon pairing up with Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. From most places worldwide, you won’t see the moon and Regulus right at nightfall because they’ll still be below the horizon. The moon will be very near Regulus on the evening of January 12. But by January 13, the moon will have moved on its orbit so that you can see the prominent star pattern of which Regulus is a part. This pattern – not a constellation, but an easy-to-see asterism in our sky – has the shape of a backwards question mark. Regulus marks the bottom of the question mark. This pattern represents the Head and Shoulders of Leo and is called The Sickle. Want to know when the moon will rise in your sky? Click on this Sunrise Sunset Calendar, remembering to check the moonrise and moonset box."
Sunday Weather Outlook
_____________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________