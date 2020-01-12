Several Snow Chances This Week. Arctic Winds Ahead

__________________________________________________________

Severe Threat Continues Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, the severe threat will continue on Sunday with a MARGINA Rik in the northeastern part of North Carolina. It appears that damaging winds will be the primary threat.

___________________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature heavy precipitation across parts of the Northwest and also from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast through early next week. Some of the heaviest precipitation in the Northwest will associated with heavy snow in the high elevations, while areas of heavy precipitation along and east of the Mississippi River Valley will be associated with strong to severe thunderstorms, which could lead to localized flooding through the weekend.

____________________________________________________________________

Northwest Rain & Snow

Here's the rain and snow potential through 7PM Monday, which shows several inches of snow possible in the high elevations of the Northern Cascades and Northern Rockies, while several inches of rain will be possible along the coast and throughout parts of the Willamette Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________

"This Marsupial Was Only Discovered 5 Years Ago. Climate Change and Australia's Bushfires Are Driving It to Extinction"

"Andrew Baker knew he had found something special when he heard the hissing noise coming from inside the metal trap he and a team of researchers had set out in the rainforest in eastern Australia. None of the mouse-sized marsupials called antechinuses that he had been studying made a similar sound. Further research proved Baker, a mammalogist at Queensland University of Technology, right. In 2014, the animal he discovered was officially identified as a new species: the black-tailed dusky antechinus. But time is already running out to study the creature, which lives on the rocky, muddy slopes of forests between Queensland and New South Wales. Since October, fires have ravaged the rainforest it calls home, and they’re still burning. Baker says the number of black-tailed dusky antechinuses has been dwindling for years because of hotter temperatures and drier conditions, which are also killing off its food source of insects and spiders."



_____________________________________________________________________

"Australia bushfires spark 'unprecedented' climate disinformation"

"Australia's bushfire emergency has sparked an online disinformation campaign "unprecedented" in the country's history, researchers told AFP Friday, with bots deployed to shift blame for the blazes away from climate change. The fires have claimed at least 26 lives and destroyed more than 2,000 homes across Australia. And they have also prompted misleading online claims about the extent of the blazes and a concerted campaign to blame the crisis on arson, rather than climate change, drought or record high temperatures. One hashtag in particular, #arsonemergency, has gained traction rapidly and conservative-leaning newspapers, websites and politicians across the globe have promoted the theory arson is largely to blame. Timothy Graham, a digital media expert at the Queensland University of Technology, told AFP his research showed half of the Twitter users deploying the hashtag displayed bot- and troll-like behaviour."



_______________________________________________________________________

"Earth posts second-hottest year on record to close out our warmest decade"

"The planet registered its second-hottest year on record in 2019, capping off a five-year period that ranks as the warmest such span in recorded history. In addition, the 2010s will go down in history as the planet’s hottest decade, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), a science initiative of the Europe Union. The service, which monitors global surface temperatures, determined Earth last year was a full degree warmer (0.6 Celsius) than the 1981-2010 average. This data provides the first comprehensive global look at the state of the climate in 2019, with U.S. agencies such as NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expected to announce similar results next week. “2019 has been another exceptionally warm year, in fact the second warmest globally in our data set, with many of the individual months breaking records,” said Carlo Buontempo, head of C3S, in a news release."

"The Nightmare Climate Scenario That Keeps Scientists Up at Night"

"Imagine a world fractured into rival factions, countries distrustful of one another and unwilling to cooperate. Nationalism is on the rise with authoritarianism on the horizon. Inequality is also climbing, and the resource curse is alive and well. Rich countries plunder poorer ones, leaving behind a wave of environmental degradation, all so consumers can have material-intensive bric-a-brac. Conflict is a constant specter. That’s basically Earth in 2020. The Trump administration has put the U.S. into, if not a war, a heightened conflict with Iran (or is continuing an endless war in the Middle East, if you prefer that rosy view). Fascist and nationalist political parties have risen in popularity and even taken power in some countries including Brazil, Italy, Germany, and Austria. Immigrants in the U.S. are scorned, caged, and departed. An entire country is basically on fire."



_________________________________________________________________________

"Australia Was Warned"

"The Australian government knew this fire season was coming—sooner rather than later. Australia is incandescent, and so are Australians. Conservative Prime Minister Scott “ScoMo” Morrison is being heckled as he visits fire-affected communities, with more than one victim refusing to shake his hand. Tens of thousands are expected to attend “Sack ScoMo” rallies across the country Friday, while one popular YouTuber is calling for the queen to do just that (technically, her representative can). A volunteer firefighter named Paul became the face of the fury when he yelled a message to a news crew from his firetruck window: “Are you from the media? Tell the prime minister to go and get fucked!” One of Paul’s fellow volunteers, standing by the road, later finished his message after he collapsed from exhaustion. “You don’t deserve to govern,” she told Morrison. “You knew this was coming, it’s been coming for years.”

______________________________________________________________ "How to Stop Freaking Out and Tackle Climate Change" "Here’s a five-step plan to deal with the stress and become part of the solution. You are scrolling through the news and see yet another story about climate change. Australia is on fire. Indonesia is drowning. At the same time, Donald Trump is trying to make it easier to build new fossil-fuel projects. As you read, your chest tightens and a sense of dread washes over you, radiating out from your heart. You feel anxious, afraid and intensely guilty. Just this morning, you drove a gasoline-powered car to work. You ate beef for lunch. You booked a flight, turned on the heat, forgot your reusable grocery bags at home. This is your fault. As an environmental writer, I’m often asked for guidance on coping with climate change. I have thoughts. Even better, I have a five-point plan to manage the psychological toll of living with climate change and to become part of the solution." See more from NYTimes HERE:

________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX