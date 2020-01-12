Several Snow Chances This Week. Arctic Winds Ahead

Cold January Skies
 
Mid winter skies can be quite pretty. Sure they're cold, but the low sun angle can really put a nice twist on the icy sky. If you talk to ice anglers, they're very happy about the recent cold snap as temperatures so far this winter haven't been very cooperative for making good ice on lakes this year. Slushy and unpredictable ice has been common across much of the state, so hopefully we can get a couple of weeks of good solid ice making weather to help with ice angling efforts! Note that we're about halfway through Meteorological Winter (December, January & February), but we're still 67 days away from Astronomical Spring or the Vernal Equinox.
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
"Light snow is expected to develop across the area Sunday afternoon and evening, with amounts generally on the order of 1-3 inches."
 
Sunday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities
 
Sunday will start on a dry and chilly note with clouds increasing through the morning. Areas of light snow will develop in the Twin Cities during the early/mid afternoon hours and will continue through the evening. Light snow accumulations will be possible, which could make roads slick and lead to a slow Monday morning commute.
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Sunday will be another chilly day across the region, but it won't be as cold as Saturday was. In fact, temps will be pretty close to average for this time of the year in the Twin Cities with highs warming into the low/mid 20s. Sunday will start off dry, but light snow is expected to develop around midday and could last throughout much of the evening. 
 
Extended Temperature Oulook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook as we head through the 2nd half of January, which shows a temperature rollercoaster over the next few days. However, note that as we approach the end of next week and beyond, we could be in for several days of cold temperatures!
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 19th - 25th suggests temperatures will be running below average across much of the northern tier of the nation and for much of the Central and Eastern US, while warmer than average temps will be found in the Southwest.
 
Weather Outlook Midday Sunday to Midday Tuesday
 
Here's the weather outlook from midday Sunday to midday Tuesday, which shows 2 different areas of light snow that could bring light snow accumulations to the region. Both have the potential to drop a few inches of snow, which could be worthy of light shoveling duties and also be responsible for slow commutes this week. Stay tuned!
 
Late Sunday Through Monday Snowfall Potential
 
According to NOAA's NDFD data, there is a chance for some light snow accumulations across the region through PM Tuesday. Within that time frame there will be 2 snow chances that could add up to at least a couple of inches of snow 
 

Several Snow Chances This Week. Arctic Winds Ahead
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Despite recent cold weather, temperatures in the Twin Cities are running nearly 8 degrees above average through the first 11 days of January. The first month of meteorological winter also finished warmer than average with December temps running nearly 3.5 degrees above average.

With that said, ice anglers have had a rough start to the season with slushy and unpredictable ice conditions being reported across much of the state. The upcoming stretch of colder weather will be welcomed by them as lakes firm up over the coming days.

A steady stream of Pacific moisture has been inundating the Northwest over the weekend. Some of this moisture will make it into our neck of the woods this afternoon with minor snow accumulations by the evening. We'll get another round of snow Monday night and again Wednesday, each of which could lead to slow and slippery commutes this week.

A bigger surge of moisture will arrive later this week, which could be enough to shovel and plow. Regardless, the week ahead looks cold and snowy. Old Man Winter is back!
Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Snow develops. PM coating likely. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 21.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow likely. 1" to 3" possible. Winds: ESE 5-10. Low: 14.

MONDAY: Peeks of sun. More snow overnight. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 28.

TUESDAY: Slow AM commute. Some PM clearing. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 21. High: 28.

WEDNESDAY: Another round of light snow. Colder. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 8. High: 10.

THURSDAY: Cold sunshine. Extra layers needed. Winds: ESE 5. Wake-up: -3 High: 3.

FRIDAY: Increasing snow chance. Winds: ENE 10-15. Wake-up: -7. High: 15.

SATURDAY: Lingering AM flakes. Cold PM winds.  Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 1. High: 12.
This Day in Weather History
January 12th

2000: Snow falls in a narrow band over the Twin Cities. Maplewood receives 5.5 inches, while Chanhassen gets 12.

1888: The infamous 'Blizzard of '88' occurs. It hit during a mild day when many children were heading home from school. They made up the majority of the 200 people that died. At the end of the storm the thermometer at St. Paul read -37.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 12th

Average High: 23F (Record: 48F set in 1987)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -31F set in 1912)

Record Rainfall: 0.70" set in 1935
Record Snowfall: 8.7" set in 2000
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 12th

Sunrise: 7:49am
Sunset: 4:54pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 4 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 34 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 18 minutes
Moon Phase for January 12th at Midnight
2.5 Days After the Full "Wolf" Moon

January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.

What's in the Night Sky?

"Before going to bed these next few evenings – January 12 and 13, 2020 – look in a general eastward direction to see the brilliant waning gibbous moon pairing up with Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. From most places worldwide, you won’t see the moon and Regulus right at nightfall because they’ll still be below the horizon. The moon will be very near Regulus on the evening of January 12. But by January 13, the moon will have moved on its orbit so that you can see the prominent star pattern of which Regulus is a part. This pattern – not a constellation, but an easy-to-see asterism in our sky – has the shape of a backwards question mark. Regulus marks the bottom of the question mark. This pattern represents the Head and Shoulders of Leo and is called The Sickle. Want to know when the moon will rise in your sky? Click on this Sunrise Sunset Calendar, remembering to check the moonrise and moonset box."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Sunday Weather Outlook

High temps on Sunday will still be very warm along the East Coast with temps running nearly +15F to +30F above average. It'll be so warm that record warm will be possible in some spots. Meanwhile, temperatures in the western half of the country will be closer to average with some locations running a bit below average.
 
Record Warmth on Sunday
 
High temps on Sunday will be running close to record levels from New York and Long Island to Boston, MA. Parts of Florida will also be close to record warmth as well!
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook through the weekend and into early next week, which shows the the storm system working through the eastern US with areas of showers and thunderstorm along with areas of heavy snow and ice. Severe weather concerns will continue across the Gulf Coast States Saturday and in the eastern Carolinas on Sunday. Meanwhile, active weather will continue in the Northwestern US with areas of heavy rain and snow. This active weather will translate into several snow chances across the Upper Midwest over the next several days.
 
Severe Threat Continues Sunday
 
According to NOAA's SPC, the severe threat will continue on Sunday with a MARGINA Rik in the northeastern part of North Carolina. It appears that damaging winds will be the primary threat.
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature heavy precipitation across parts of the Northwest and also from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast through early next week. Some of the heaviest precipitation in the Northwest will associated with heavy snow in the high elevations, while areas of heavy precipitation along and east of the Mississippi River Valley will be associated with strong to severe thunderstorms, which could lead to localized flooding through the weekend.
 
Northwest Rain & Snow
 
Here's the rain and snow potential through 7PM Monday, which shows several inches of snow possible in the high elevations of the Northern Cascades and Northern Rockies, while several inches of rain will be possible along the coast and throughout parts of the Willamette Valley.
 
"This Marsupial Was Only Discovered 5 Years Ago. Climate Change and Australia's Bushfires Are Driving It to Extinction"
 
"Andrew Baker knew he had found something special when he heard the hissing noise coming from inside the metal trap he and a team of researchers had set out in the rainforest in eastern Australia. None of the mouse-sized marsupials called antechinuses that he had been studying made a similar sound. Further research proved Baker, a mammalogist at Queensland University of Technology, right. In 2014, the animal he discovered was officially identified as a new species: the black-tailed dusky antechinus. But time is already running out to study the creature, which lives on the rocky, muddy slopes of forests between Queensland and New South Wales. Since October, fires have ravaged the rainforest it calls home, and they’re still burning. Baker says the number of black-tailed dusky antechinuses has been dwindling for years because of hotter temperatures and drier conditions, which are also killing off its food source of insects and spiders."
 
See more from Time.com HERE:
 

"Australia bushfires spark 'unprecedented' climate disinformation"
 
"Australia's bushfire emergency has sparked an online disinformation campaign "unprecedented" in the country's history, researchers told AFP Friday, with bots deployed to shift blame for the blazes away from climate change. The fires have claimed at least 26 lives and destroyed more than 2,000 homes across Australia. And they have also prompted misleading online claims about the extent of the blazes and a concerted campaign to blame the crisis on arson, rather than climate change, drought or record high temperatures. One hashtag in particular, #arsonemergency, has gained traction rapidly and conservative-leaning newspapers, websites and politicians across the globe have promoted the theory arson is largely to blame. Timothy Graham, a digital media expert at the Queensland University of Technology, told AFP his research showed half of the Twitter users deploying the hashtag displayed bot- and troll-like behaviour."
 
See more from Phys.org HERE:
 

"Earth posts second-hottest year on record to close out our warmest decade"
 
"The planet registered its second-hottest year on record in 2019, capping off a five-year period that ranks as the warmest such span in recorded history. In addition, the 2010s will go down in history as the planet’s hottest decade, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), a science initiative of the Europe Union. The service, which monitors global surface temperatures, determined Earth last year was a full degree warmer (0.6 Celsius) than the 1981-2010 average. This data provides the first comprehensive global look at the state of the climate in 2019, with U.S. agencies such as NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expected to announce similar results next week. “2019 has been another exceptionally warm year, in fact the second warmest globally in our data set, with many of the individual months breaking records,” said Carlo Buontempo, head of C3S, in a news release."
 
See more from WashingtonPost HERE:
 
 
 
 
"The Nightmare Climate Scenario That Keeps Scientists Up at Night"
 
"Imagine a world fractured into rival factions, countries distrustful of one another and unwilling to cooperate. Nationalism is on the rise with authoritarianism on the horizon. Inequality is also climbing, and the resource curse is alive and well. Rich countries plunder poorer ones, leaving behind a wave of environmental degradation, all so consumers can have material-intensive bric-a-brac. Conflict is a constant specter. That’s basically Earth in 2020. The Trump administration has put the U.S. into, if not a war, a heightened conflict with Iran (or is continuing an endless war in the Middle East, if you prefer that rosy view). Fascist and nationalist political parties have risen in popularity and even taken power in some countries including Brazil, Italy, Germany, and Austria. Immigrants in the U.S. are scorned, caged, and departed. An entire country is basically on fire."
 
See more from Gizmodo HERE:
 

"Australia Was Warned"
 
"The Australian government knew this fire season was coming—sooner rather than later. Australia is incandescent, and so are Australians. Conservative Prime Minister Scott “ScoMo” Morrison is being heckled as he visits fire-affected communities, with more than one victim refusing to shake his hand. Tens of thousands are expected to attend “Sack ScoMo” rallies across the country Friday, while one popular YouTuber is calling for the queen to do just that (technically, her representative can). A volunteer firefighter named Paul became the face of the fury when he yelled a message to a news crew from his firetruck window: “Are you from the media? Tell the prime minister to go and get fucked!” One of Paul’s fellow volunteers, standing by the road, later finished his message after he collapsed from exhaustion. “You don’t deserve to govern,” she told Morrison. “You knew this was coming, it’s been coming for years.”
 
See more from Slate.com HERE:
 
"How to Stop Freaking Out and Tackle Climate Change"
 
"Here’s a five-step plan to deal with the stress and become part of the solution. You are scrolling through the news and see yet another story about climate change. Australia is on fire. Indonesia is drowning. At the same time, Donald Trump is trying to make it easier to build new fossil-fuel projects. As you read, your chest tightens and a sense of dread washes over you, radiating out from your heart. You feel anxious, afraid and intensely guilty. Just this morning, you drove a gasoline-powered car to work. You ate beef for lunch. You booked a flight, turned on the heat, forgot your reusable grocery bags at home. This is your fault. As an environmental writer, I’m often asked for guidance on coping with climate change. I have thoughts. Even better, I have a five-point plan to manage the psychological toll of living with climate change and to become part of the solution."
 
See more from NYTimes HERE:
 

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

