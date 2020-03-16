Small independent bookstores, perhaps the canary in the economic coal mine along with restaurants, are fighting to stay alive in this age of pandemic and social distancing. Some are closing their doors but remaining active online; others are offering free delivery and curbside service so that customers don’t have to mingle. Most events are canceled, including bookstore book clubs.

So far the list of closures includes Moon Palace, Wild Rumpus, Milkweed Books and Irreverent Bookworm in Minneapolis and Zenith Bookstore in Duluth. Other bookstores — Red Balloon and Next Chapter in St. Paul, and Birchbark Books, Eat My Words, the Storied Owl and Magers & Quinn in Minneapolis — are staying open, with caveats.

“We are open so far,” Scott VanKoughnett, owner of Eat My Words in Northeast Minneapolis, said carefully,

All bookstores urged customers to support them online — buying books, audiobooks or e-books from their websites. Many local bookstores are now offering free shipping.

Bookstores serve as neighborhood community centers as well as places of commerce, making the decision to close even more difficult.

“We pride ourselves as being a place where people can come and meet each other and discuss books and ideas,” said David Enyeart, manager of Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul. At the same time, he said, they were trying to make a good decision both for the staff and the community. “We’re very torn,” Enyeart said. “We are definitely mindful that we need to be responsible.”

SubText Books in downtown St. Paul “has some hard decisions to make this week,” said bookseller Matt Keliher. SubText is one of several bookstores offering free same-day delivery of books in the St. Paul-Minneapolis area.

Louise Erdrich, owner of Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St. in Minneapolis, said in an e-mail to customers over the weekend that her store is currently open regular hours and is “adapting our services so that we can best support our community and be available to people who are reducing outside contact.”

The store is planning online events, including Erdrich reading from her new novel, “The Night Watchman,” as well as recorded readings, interviews and other “online gatherings.”

“For people who are staying home we will be putting books into Little Free Libraries all through the cities,” Erdrich wrote. “Hope you enjoy!

Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av., Minneapolis, posted Sunday on their website and Twitter that they are closed until further notice. “We feel that we can no longer justify encouraging people to visit or gather in a large public place so that we can sell you books or pizza,” they posted. The bookstore and its adjacent restaurant, Geek Love Cafe, are both closed but accepting online business — books and gift cards.

Angela Schwesnedl, co-owner of Moon Palace, planned to meet with the Main Street Alliance and the city to get a better sense of what kind of assistance might be available for them.

“I believe that closing was the best thing to do for our community and I absolutely plan to reopen,” she said Monday. “I want to figure out how to come through this with as many bookstores and other small businesses able to reopen as possible.”

Milkweed Bookstore on the ground floor of the Open Book Building, 1011 Washington Av. S., closed on Friday. “All events through the end of April have been postponed,” said manager Hans Weyandt. “I worry about our staff and the staff of other places. I’ll miss visiting and shopping at other stores. More than anything we are a team and we will try to make it through this into a certainly different future.”

James and Mary Laurie Booksellers, a used and antiquarian book shop at 250 N. 3rd Av., Minneapolis plans to remain open.

“We opened our shop 45 years ago because we love the personal contact it allows with customers,” Mary Laurie said Monday. “We learn from them every day. We have bemoaned the internet for taking this away from us. In the face of this virus we have found that the internet is actually an ally. Today I am grateful for the e-mails and purchases that have been made on the internet with notes of support for what we are doing. Our doors are open and we have had browsers quietly passing the time in our shop.”

People who want to buy books — physical, e-book or audiobooks — can purchase them through bookshop.org, bookstores’ webpages, or audiobooks direct from libro.fm.

The Friends of the St. Paul Library are meeting today to discuss this year’s Minnesota Book Aawards ceremony, currently scheduled for April 28. They expect to make an announcement Tuesday.

