BERLIN — A man was arrested after injuring five people with an ax at Duesseldorf's main train station late Thursday, police said, correcting earlier police reports of two arrests.
A spokeswoman for Duesseldorf police Anja Kynast told The Associated Press that the man arrested was also injured. She was unable to say how serious any of the injuries were.
Earlier, a spokesman for federal police, who are usually in charge of policing train stations, had said two people were arrested and further attackers might be on the run.
Kynast says officers are searching the station and its surroundings, but that they do not have concrete information about further attackers at this stage.
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hungarian-American Nobel winner George A. Olah dies aged 89
George A. Olah, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his groundbreaking research into the unstable carbon molecules known as carbocations, has died at age 89.
Celebrities
Australian posed as Bieber online to get at least 157 kids to send him lewd images
Since 2007, a 42-year-old Australian man has been masquerading online as Canadian singer Justin Bieber — a heartthrob among tween girls — to seduce more…
World
Board rejects Puerto Rico fiscal plan as unrealistic
Puerto Rico's governor clashed on Thursday with a federal control board overseeing the island's finances after it rejected his fiscal plan for the U.S. territory's economic future as being unrealistic and too optimistic.
World
U.S. is sending 400 more troops to Syria
WASHINGTON – The United States is sending an additional 400 troops to Syria to help prepare for the looming fight for Raqqa, the de…
World
That 'Nigerian prince' who e-mails you is now more sophisticated at scams
WASHINGTON – Nearly every internet user has received e-mail appeals from what are known as the “Yahoo boys,” scam artists residing in West Africa.…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.