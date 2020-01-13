Several cars of a Union Pacific train derailed in western Wisconsin on Sunday, closing several roads in the area until Monday afternoon.

Photos from the scene showed several cars crumpled together and off the track.

The train was traveling east near the 190th Street crossing east of Knapp when it derailed, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. No one was hurt and no hazardous materials spilled.

Union Pacific personnel were on the scene evaluating the derailment on Sunday night.