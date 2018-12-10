Several agencies are responding to a fire at a church in Norwood Young America, according to Carver County dispatch.
Authorities do not yet know if anyone was inside the Church in the Maples United Methodist Church at the time of the fire, which was reported shortly after 7 p.m. No one has been transported from the scene, according to dispatch.
This is a developing story. Please return to startribune.com for updates.
