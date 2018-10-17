ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says a seventh child has been struck by a rare, paralyzing illness that has been reported across the country.

Health specialists say the symptoms in the latest case match those of the other children in Minnesota who have been diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. The polio-like illness causes limited mobility or paralysis.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday reported a jump in cases of AFM. At least 62 cases have been confirmed in 22 states this year, and at least 65 additional illnesses in those states are being investigated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says similar waves of the same illness occurred in 2014 and 2016. CDC officials say they haven't found the cause.