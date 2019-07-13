Outfielder Max Murphy was one of seven St. Paul Saints selected to the North Division team for the American Association All-Star Game on July 23 in St. Paul. But he won’t be there — for good reason.

The Arizona Diamondbacks purchased his contract and assigned him to their Class A Visalia (Calif.) farm team in the California League. Murphy, 26, was hitting .343 with 17 home runs and 43 RBI in 50 games this season.

Other Saints on the North team: outfielder Dan Motl, designated hitter Brady Shoemaker, second baseman Josh Allen, catcher Jeremy Martinez and pitchers Eddie Medina and Todd Van Steensel. The North team will be managed by the Saints’ George Tsamis.

• Gopher Sarah Bacon qualified for the 1-meter diving finals at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Her 240.000 score in the preliminaries was sixth best and the highest among U.S. divers.

• The Gophers baseball team signed two players — Jack Liffrig and Drew Stahl — from Mountain Vista High School in Colorado. Liffrig is a lefthanded pitcher who was 11-0 with a 1.50 ERA as a senior. Liffrig played for Utah last season but pitched only 10 innings. Stahl, who originally committed to Washington State, hit .391 with eight homers and 40 RBI last season.

• Gunnar Broin, a senior-to-be at Minnetonka, shot a tournament-record 6-under 66 to win the Minnesota Boys’ Junior PGA Championship at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood, Minn., with a 136 total. Nate Stevens, who will be a sophomore at Northfield, finished second at 138. Both advance to national meet July 30-Aug. 2 in Hartford, Conn.