The Minneapolis Planning Commission this week will consider seven projects with more than 1,000 apartments, a monthly record this year. Among them: a second downtown tower by Opus on its Ritz Hotel block.

That proposal calls for a 20-floor tower with more than 350 units that would share a block with the 365 Nicollet tower that Opus completed about a year ago.

That block is at the north end of Nicollet Mall and is bounded by Fourth Street South, Third Street South and Marquette Avenue South in an area that’s developed rapidly over the past several years. In addition to the 365 Nicollet tower, there are two other recent apartment towers on adjacent blocks.

Just diagonal from the site, United Properties will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for its long-anticipated RBC Gateway project, which will include offices, condominiums and a Four Seasons Hotel.

According to plans filed with the city, Opus is calling its latest downtown project Nicollet 301. The tower would have 357 to 370 apartments, 351 parking spaces and about 5,000 square feet of street-level commercial and retail space along Nicollet Mall. The 3rd Street side of the building would have five two-story townhome-style rentals.

When the planning commission’s Committee of the Whole meets Thursday, it will also review six other residential projects including a proposal by Solhem to build a five-story building with 175 rentals on five parcels at the corner of Broadway and Main Streets in northeast Minneapolis.

The new apartment building will share a block with one that Opus completed two years ago. In this view, the new Gateway Tower, which begins construction on Tuesday, is depicted in the lower right.

The committee was also review an update on a condo project that slated to be built at 800 Washington Avenue South in the Mill District. Aecom’s plan calls for a 14-story mixed-use building with 127 for-sale condominiums.

These proposals come at a time of growing concern about the depth of demand in some parts of the city based on the timing of the completion of several large buildings in the downtown Minneapolis and Northeast submarkets.

Last week, Marcus & Millichap said the vacancy rate in the Twin Cities remained one of the lowest in the nation. During the first quarter, the average vacancy rate in more than half of all submarkets was below 3%. In downtown Minneapolis the vacancy rate was 5%, a figure that’s considered balanced. That number is expected to increase as new buildings open, capping rent increases in micro-markets where competition is most fierce.

Last month, developers in the Twin Cities were issued enough permits to build 1,307 new multifamily units, according to Housing First Minnesota. That includes LMC’s plans to build 335 units in northeast Minneapolis at Odin, which is adjacent to its recently completed Nordhaus rental project.