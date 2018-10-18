MOSCOW — Anastasija Sevastova reached the semifinals of the Kremlin Cup by beating Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday.

Sevastova, a U.S. Open semifinalist, will next face Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur, who upset eighth-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-1.

Jabeur has won six straight matches, including qualifiers. She has never before reached the semifinals on tour.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the men's tournament with what organizers said was an elbow injury, giving Mirza Basic a walkover to the quarterfinals.