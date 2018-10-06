BEIJING — Anastasija Sevastova beat U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 Saturday to reach the China Open final.
The 20th-ranked Latvian will face the winner of the semifinal between China's Wang Qiang and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.
The 20-year-old Osaka required a medical break in the second set for what appeared to be lower back pain.
This was Osaka's second tournament since she defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Sept. 8. In the first last week, she got to the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.
