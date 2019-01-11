JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi sheriff accused of sexually harassing three top women in his department has settled their lawsuits, with the terms and details kept secret as he's running for re-election. How much taxpayer money the Hinds County Board of Supervisors must spend to keep their cases from going to trial remains undisclosed.
The Clarion-Ledger reports the settlements were reached this week between Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason and three women he allegedly demoted or fired after they declined sex or relationships: ex-Sgt. Belendia Jones, ex-Chief Deputy Cheryl Matory and ex-internal affairs lead Tomeca Barnes.
Sheriff's attorney Claire Barker said the settlement terms prevent public disclosure. The lawsuits also named the county as a defendant, and its board must approve the settlement terms.
