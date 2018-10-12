LAUSANNE, Switzerland — One of the four doping cases at the Pyeongchang Olympics has been closed in an agreement between bobsled's governing body and Russian driver Nadezhda Sergeeva.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it accepted a settlement which ended the case with an eight-month ban for Sergeeva. It expires on Oct. 22.
All parties agreed a contaminated product was to blame for her positive test for trimetazidine in South Korea in February.
Sergeeva was disqualified from her 12th-place finish in the two-woman bobsled event.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Zverev qualifies for ATP Finals with quarterfinal win
Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev secured a spot in next month's ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-4 quarterfinal win over Kyle Edmund on Friday at the Shanghai Masters.
Wolves
No surprise, the West title still runs through the Warriors
Golden State coach Steve Kerr is a happy man these days.He's got a new contract. He's got his son Nick, who was helping out in…
Golf
Woodland's 61 leaves him tied for CIMB lead with Leishman
Gary Woodland shot an 11-under 61 to tie the course record Friday and join Marc Leishman in a share of the second-round lead at the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic.
Sports
Settlement ends Russian doping case at Pyeongchang Olympics
One of the four doping cases at the Pyeongchang Olympics has been closed in an agreement between bobsled's governing body and Russian driver Nadezhda Sergeeva.
Golf
Park and Ariya in four-way tie for lead in South Korea
No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn were among four sharing the lead after two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.