– Attorney General Jeff Sessions evaded lawmakers’ questions on Wednesday about whether his long-standing recusal from campaign-related investigations extended to the Justice Department inquiry into President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, saying only that he would not confirm the existence of the investigation itself.

“I should not answer that question,” he said in testimony before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, citing departmental rules about refraining from publicly discussing ongoing inquiries. “It would be inappropriate.”

The wide-ranging corruption investigation into the lawyer, Michael Cohen, has further strained the ties between the president and his top Justice Department officials. Their relationship has been fraught since Sessions recused himself last year from oversight of all campaign-related investigations, including the examination of Russia’s election interference and possible ties to Trump associates.

The topic of recusal is particularly sensitive for Sessions, once a close ally of Trump and one of his earliest political supporters. By refusing to answer lawmakers’ questions about the Cohen investigation, Sessions avoided further wrath from Trump if he were to conclude that his attorney general had stepped back from an inquiry that the president is said to view as a greater threat than the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling.

Sessions also demurred when asked whether he would quit if the president or his allies fired Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, who oversees the special counsel investigation.

“The question calls for speculation,” Sessions said. “I am not able to do that.”

In stepping aside, Sessions cited his support for Trump during the presidential race as a potential conflict and said he was following Justice Department guidelines. But the president, who has said he viewed Sessions as a protector in his role as attorney general, has chafed about it since. The recusal helped lead to the appointment of the special counsel, Robert Mueller.