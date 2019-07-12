CRANDON, Wis. — A joint funeral service for five of six family members killed in a northern Wisconsin fire will be held Saturday.
The victims' obituaries say the noon service at Praise Chapel Community Church in Crandon will commemorate the lives of 32-year-old Raymond Michiel, his girlfriend, 37-year-old Amanda Bailey-Bocek, their 1-year-old daughter Jazmin Michiel and Bailey-Bocek's sons, 7-year-old Nathan Bolding and 3-year-old Johnny Bocek.
Bailey-Bocek's great niece, 10-month-old Zoe Munoz-Soto, also died in the June 25 fire in the Langlade County community of Pickerel. Her funeral was held July 2. Her parents survived the fire.
Investigators have not yet established a cause of the fire.
