“La La Land” may be the favorite of Oscar oddsmakers, but if recent winners are any indication, put your chips Sunday on dramas like “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea.” Serious films have more often won the top award in the past two decades.
Past best-picture winners
(rated serious or fun, on a scale of 1 to 5)
Note: Year represents when the award was given, not year of release.
*Two movies won top honors in the Oscars' first year.
