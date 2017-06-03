A crash with serious injuries and a possible fatality led to the partial closure of two busy roads Saturday morning in the west metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash with injuries on eastbound Hwy. 12 at Hwy. 62 in Eden Prairie just after 7:30 a.m. Scanner traffic indicated that a fatality may be involved.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 212 were shut down at the ramp onto eastbound 62, and the eastbound lanes of 62 also were closed in the area as of 10:07 a.m., the patrol said.

The patrol expected to release more information later in the morning.

Meanwhile, the patrol identified a man killed Friday evening in a wrong-way crash on the Bong Bridge in Duluth. Dennis C. Edlund, 77, of Centerville, died when the 2009 Hyundai Sonata he was driving east in the westbound lanes struck a pickup truck and an SUV. No injuries were reported in the other vehicles.

The patrol, which continues to investigate, said Edlund was not wearing a seat belt. Details on whether alcohol or a medical condition might have been involved were not yet available.