Three-game series at Target Field

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (3-4, 5.14 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Berrios (6-2, 3.39)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: TBD vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (4-4, 4.47)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Dylan Covey (0-3, 5.31) vs. RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-2, 2.38)

White Sox Update

Friday’s game is the first of 19 meetings between the teams this season. Chicago is 23-26 and 10 games behind the Twins in the AL Central, and it is coming off a 4-0 shutout at Houston behind a four-hitter by Lucas Giolito. LF Eloy Jimenez homered, giving him three in two games. … 1B Jose Abreu is among the league leaders with 12 home runs and 40 RBI. … SS Tim Anderson has 13 stolen bases and is hitting .326. … In his past seven starts, Lopez has a 2.95 ERA. … Two key pitchers, Carlos Rodon and Nate Jones, are out for the season.

Twins update

DH Nelson Cruz (wrist) could come off the 10-day injured list Friday, which would force the Twins (33-16) to make a roster move. … SS Jorge Polanco (.344) leads the AL in batting average. … The Twins lead the majors with 98 homers and slugging percentage (.516) and have a chance to be the second big-league team with 100 home runs through 50 games. … 1B C.J. Cron has eight home runs in May. … 2B Jonathan Schoop has the two longest home runs by a Twin this season: 465 feet at Target Field against the Astros on May 1, and a 467-foot blast on Thursday against the Angels. … In his past 30⅓ innings, Odorizzi has 29 strikeouts and a 0.89 ERA.

Chris Miller