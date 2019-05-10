Four-game series at Target Field

All games on FSN and 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m: RHP Tyson Ross (1-4, 5.34 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 2.78)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m (Game 1): RHP Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 2.31) vs. RHP Michael Pineda (2-3, 6.09)

Saturday, 7:10 p.m. (Game 2): TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Daniel Norris (1-1, 3.81) vs. LHP Martin Perez (5-0, 2.83)

Twins update

The Twins (23-12) have baseball’s best record. … SS Jorge Polanco had five hits Wednesday and leads the American League with a .344 batting average. … Odorizzi was the AL Player of the Week after throwing 13 scoreless innings vs. the Astros and Yankees. … C Willians Astudillo (hamstring) remains on the injured list but could be activated as soon as Friday. … Pineda will pitch one of Saturday’s games; the Twins could call someone up from Class AAA Rochester to start the other. … The Twins sold the full allotment of $5 tickets for the 12 remaining May home games. That’s 32,000 tickets sold in less than 48 hours of the club’s “flash sale.”

Tigers update

At 16-18, the Tigers are 6½ games behind the first-place Twins in the AL Central. … 1B Miguel Cabrera, after missing most of last season (biceps injury), leads the team with a .303 average but has only one home run. … The Tigers have only 25 home runs in 34 games; the Twins have 64 in 35. … Manager Ron Gardenhire had to leave Tuesday’s game because of a severe allergic reaction but was OK after taking Benadryl. … Ross gave up five runs in 1⅓ innings on Saturday to the Royals in his return from paternity leave. … Turnbull has given up only two earned runs and 14 hits in his past 24 innings and leads AL rookies in ERA.

Chris Miller