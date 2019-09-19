All games on FSN, 830-AM

Thursday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (13-7, 4.76) vs. LHP Mike Montgomery (3-9, 4.70)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: TBD vs. LHP Eric Skoglund (0-1, 8.76)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (13-8, 3.58) vs. RHP Glenn Sparkman (4-11, 6.02)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (10-7, 4.92) vs. RHP Jorge Lopez (4-8, 5.93)

Twins update

These are the Twins’ final four home games of the regular season, and they could clinch a playoff spot this weekend. They will finish at Detroit and at Kansas City. … The Twins are the first team in baseball history with five 30-home run hitters (Nelson Cruz, Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, Mitch Garver). … Gibson is 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 21 career starts vs. the Royals. He pitched one inning of relief Sunday and took the loss in Cleveland. … Cruz leads MLB in balls barreled (12.2%) and is third in average exit velocity (93.6 mph). … Berrios is coming off two strong outings (14.2 IP, 1.26 ERA).

Royals update

Kansas City is 56-97 with a -168 run differential this season. … RF Jorge Soler should win the American League home run title. He’s tied with Mike Trout, who is out for the season, at 45, eight ahead of his nearest pursuer. He also has 109 RBI. … 2B Whit Merrifield is hitting .303. … Montgomery has a 2.77 ERA in three career games vs. the Twins. … 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (toe) is out. … Skoglund served an 80-game suspension for PEDs at the start of the season and has pitched only 14 major league innings. He replaces Jakob Junis in the rotation.

Chris Miller