Three-game series at Yankee Stadium

All games on FSN and 830-AM

Friday, 6:05 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-0, 4.88 ERA) vs. LHP James Paxton (3-2, 3.38)

Saturday, 12:05 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.34) vs. LHP J.A. Happ (1-2, 4.68)

Sunday, 12:05 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (2-2, 6.21) vs. RHP Domingo German (5-1, 2.56)

Twins update

The Twins (19-10) are 42-90 against the Yankees since 2000, a .318 winning percentage that is their worst, by far, against any MLB team. They are also 2-13 in the postseason vs. New York in that time. They have lost their past seven regular-season games at Yankee Stadium, having been outscored 51-17 in that stretch, and are 1-12 there since 2015. … Pineda was 31-31 with a 4.16 ERA in four seasons with the Yankees. Gibson, 1-5 with a 6.86 ERA vs. the Yankees, has one career victory at Yankee Stadium, in 2013. Last year, he pitched six shutout innings there. … CF Byron Buxton doubled in his first career at-bat in Yankee Stadium but is 0-for-16 since. His .250 average on May 1 represents the best start of his career. … LF Eddie Rosario leads the AL with 11 home runs but is in an 0-for-24 slump since his most recent home run.

Yankees Update

The Yankees (17-13) have won 11 of their past 15 games, though they have lost two in a row. They are 8-7 at home, and have won five of their past six. … The Yankees are enduring a remarkable rash of injuries, with 13 players currently on the injured list, including their entire starting outfield and three-fourths of their infield. Currently sidelined: 3B Miguel Andujar (shoulder), RHP Dellin Betances (shoulder), 1B Greg Bird (foot), OF Jacoby Ellsbury (hip), OF Clint Frazier (ankle), SS Didi Gregorius (elbow), RHP Ben Heller (elbow), OF Aaron Hicks (back), OF Aaron Judge (oblique), LHP Jordan Montgomery (elbow), RHP Luis Severino (shoulder), OF Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) and SS Troy Tulowitzki (calf). 2B DJ LeMahieu (knee) has missed the past two games but could return this weekend. … Paxton, who memorably had an eagle land on him at Target Field last year with Seattle, is 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA in five career starts vs. the Twins.