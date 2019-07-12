All games on FSN, 830-AM

Friday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.09 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.44)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (10-4, 3.15) vs. RHP Trevor Bauer (8-6, 3.61)

Sunday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.00) vs. RHP Shane Bieber (8-3, 3.45)

Twins update

Mitch Garver has had three consecutive multi-hit games. … Ryne Harper (2.92) is the first Twins rookie since Jose Mijares in 2009 to enter the break with a sub-3.00 ERA (minimum 30 innings). … Max Kepler is batting just .217 against Cleveland this year, but has hit three home runs. … The Twins are expected to activate Eddie Rosario (left ankle sprain) in time to play Friday and Odorizzi (right middle finger blister) in time to start Saturday. But Rosario is just 2-for-22 against Cleveland pitching this season. … Since 2014, the Twins are 22-20 at Progressive Field.

Indians update

Francisco Lindor is batting .455 with three homers against the Twins this season. … In two outings against the Twins, Trevor Bauer is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA. He has given up three Twins home runs — all to Kepler on June 6. … The Indians have hit 10 home runs in six games against the Twins. … Jose Ramirez has struggled for most of the season but is batting .318 over his past 12 games. … Jake Bauers is batting .358 over his past 19 games with four home runs and 14 RBI.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III