A few fans from Fort Myers are expected to make the trip up I-75 to watch the Twins for their series in Tampa.

That includes third base coach Tommy Watkins' family. His father is driving up for Thursday's game, then driving back home afterward because he has to get up early to go to work for Florida Power and Light.

I had flashback moments while talking to a member of the coaching staff. The Twins are going to bring a machine onto the field during pregame and fire balls up in the air so the fielders can practice tracking them against the roof of this goofy stadium.

The ball is easier to track during the day here than night. At night, the outside darkness makes the roof the same color as a well-worn baseball.

Where have we heard that before? That's right.

THE METRODOME!!!!

LA VELLE E. NEAL III