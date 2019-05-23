PROVO, Utah — A man who posted a Facebook message threatening to kill "as many girls as I see" in retaliation for years of romantic rejection has been sentenced to up to five years in prison in Utah.

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Christopher W. Cleary of Denver during a hearing Thursday at a court in Provo, south of Salt Lake City.

Judge Christine Johnson rejected a recommendation made by Cleary's attorney and prosecutors to sentence him to probation so he could be returned to Colorado to serve prison time there for probation violations for previous crimes.

Cleary spoke briefly, saying he was sorry for what happened.

Cleary's Facebook threat came hours before women marched through many U.S. cities in January, stoking fears of another deadly rampage by a man blaming women for his problems.