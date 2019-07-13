WIMBLEDON, England — Simona Halep was not focused on trying to prevent Serena Williams from winning a 24th Grand Slam title. All Halep cared about was winning Wimbledon for the first time.
Pretty much perfect from start to finish, Halep beat Williams 6-2, 6-2 in stunning fashion in the final at the All England Club on Saturday.
The whole thing took only 56 minutes.
Halep made only three unforced errors, a remarkably low total and 23 fewer than Williams.
This is the third consecutive Grand Slam final lost by Williams as she tries to equal the all-time record with 24 major trophies. She was the runner-up to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon a year ago.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Bottas denies teammate Hamilton pole for British GP
Valtteri Bottas was six milliseconds — 0.006 — faster than Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Saturday to take pole position for the British Grand Prix.
Sports
Simona Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Serena Williams' bid for 24th Slam
Simona Halep was not focused on trying to prevent Serena Williams from winning a 24th Grand Slam title. All Halep cared about was winning Wimbledon for the first time.
Sports
The Latest: Halep beats Serena Williams in Wimbledon final
The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
Sports
China wins first 3 diving golds at worlds; Bacon gets silver
Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan won the men's 3-meter springboard synchro on Saturday to complete a Chinese sweep of all three diving events on the opening day of the world championships.
Lynx
Cold-shooting Lynx fall at Atlanta to end three-game winning streak
The Lynx shot a season-low 34.8%, and scored only 53 points. Just nine of those came in the fourth quarter.