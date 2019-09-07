– Getting to Grand Slam finals has not been the hard part for Serena Williams since returning to tennis after having a baby.

It's what comes next that's been the problem.

Despite repeated injuries, despite a lack of proper preparation, Williams keeps putting herself in position to earn a 24th major championship, which would equal Margaret Court for the most in tennis history. Williams gets her latest chance at the U.S. Open on Saturday, when she will face 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu of Canada for the trophy.

This will be Williams' fourth final in the past six majors. But she is 0-3 in those others, losing against Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon in July 2018, to Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows in September 2018 — who could forget that one? — and to Simona Halep this July.

"There's so many different emotions in finals," Williams said after her 6-3, 6-1 semifinal victory over No. 5 Elina Svitolina. "It just brings out so many highs and lows, nerves and expectations. It's a lot."

The difference this time, according to Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, is that she should feel better about her game now. Unlike for those past three finals, she is healthy, she is in good shape, she has been able to put in the right amount of work.

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates her 6-3, 6-1 victory against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the semfinals of the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images/TNS) **FOR USE WITH THIS STORY ONLY**

And therefore, he said, it will be easier for her to deal with the emotions and pressure in this final than in those others.

"If you feel weak or not as strong as you wish you would, it's more difficult to beat the pressure. When you don't move well, you can't be as confident as you should be because if your 'A' game doesn't work, you don't have any other option. And for me, that's what happened," he said Friday. "It's a totally different situation now because now she can move. If she needs to play the rally, she can play the rally."

It might help that she got a look, if a brief one, at Andreescu in August in the final of a tuneup event in Toronto. Williams was trailing 3-1 when she retired from the match, citing back spasms. That might have helped Andreescu, too, of course.

Andreescu has been a revelation this season, going 33-4, including 7-0 vs. top-10 opponents, and hasn't lost a completed match since March 1.