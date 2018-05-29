PARIS — It's a big day at the French Open as Serena Williams makes her comeback on Day 3 of the clay-court Grand Slam following the birth of her daughter in September.

Williams hasn't played in a major since winning her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open and a big question mark is hanging over her current form. A three-time champion at Roland Garros, she has not played a single competitive match on clay this season ahead of her first round meeting with Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic

Also in the women's first round, 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza plays another former French Open champion, Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won in 2009. And No. 1 seed Simona Halep starts her French Open campaign against 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States.

On the men's side, top-seeded Rafael Nadal will aim to quickly finish his rain-interrupted first-round match against Italy's Simone Bolelli. The 10-time French Open champion is leading 6-4, 6-3, 0-3.