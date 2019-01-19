– Maybe Serena Williams will be tested in the Australian Open's fourth round, because no one has come close to making her work much so far.

Playing clean and powerful tennis, Williams overwhelmed Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday.

Williams grabbed a pair of service breaks and a 4-0 lead after less than 15 minutes and was well on her way to yet another easy-looking victory. When it ended, she put her arm around her 18-year-old Ukranian opponent, who wiped away a tear.

"I thought she did really amazing. She came out swinging," Williams told the crowd. "To be so young, I thought she came out really ready to go."

Not only has Williams won every set she played this week — and 20 in a row at Melbourne Park, dating to the start of her 2017 run to the title — but she has ceded a total of only nine games through three victories.

Things could finally get interesting in Week 2, though, as Williams bids for an eighth trophy at the Australian Open and record-tying 24th Grand Slam title in all: She will face either her older sister, Venus, or No. 1-ranked Simona Halep next. Those two were to meet each other later Saturday.

Unlike any of Serena's foes until now, both Venus (with seven) and Halep (with one) have won a major title. Yastremska had never won a single Grand Slam match before this week.

The woman Williams lost to in last year's chaotic U.S. Open final, Naomi Osaka, dusted herself off after tumbling to the court and erased a big deficit by taking 11 of 12 games to beat No. 28 Hsieh Su-wei 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 17 seed Madison Keys reached the second week here for the fourth time with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 12 Elise Mertens. Keys has reached the semifinals at three of the past five Grand Slam events.

Keys' fourth-round opponent will be sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who came back from 3-0 down in the third set to beat Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

In the men's draw, No. 8 Kei Nishikori beat Joao Sousa 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2, and No. 15 Daniil Medvedev defeated No. 21 David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

A day earlier, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki was knocked out by Maria Sharapova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The 2008 champion, Sharapova grabbed the last four games to eliminate the third-seeded Wozniacki in nearly 2½ hours.

Marin Cilic, last year's runner-up to Roger Federer, overcame two match points to beat Fernando Verdasco 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8), 6-3 Friday. Rafael Nadal beat 19-year-old Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.