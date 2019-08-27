– Playing her first match at the U.S. Open since last year's loss in a chaotic, controversial final, Serena Williams played nearly perfect tennis and beat Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 in a contest devoid of drama Monday night.

Williams stretched her winning streak to 19 matches against Sharapova and now leads their head-to-head series 20-2.

"Every time I come up against her," Williams said, "I just bring out some of my best tennis."

Sure did this time; the whole thing lasted all of 59 minutes. Williams won twice as many points, 56-28. She saved all five break points she faced and lashed serves at up to 115 mph. She broke five times.

Few players would have stood a chance against Williams the way she performed — and certainly not a diminished Sharapova, who is ranked just 87th after missing much of this season because of a bad right shoulder.

Maria Sharapova returns to Serena Williams during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

"She would win the title, playing like this," 18-time major champion Chris Evert said about Williams on ESPN's telecast.

Williams arrived at Flushing Meadows, where she's won six titles, accompanied by questions about her back, because spasms that flared up earlier this month forced her to stop playing during the final of one hard-court tuneup tournament and pull out of another one entirely.

Didn't seem to be an issue against Sharapova.

"The body's good. I feel good," Williams said. "My back's a lot better. So I'm excited. This is going to be fun."

There were plenty of other matches around the grounds Monday, with No. 1 Novak Djokovic opening defense of his title with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena, and 21-year-old American Reilly Opelka providing the biggest upset of the afternoon in his U.S. Open debut by eliminating No. 11 Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

In the other prime-time matchup, No.3 seed Roger Federer rallied back from a first set loss to qualifier Sumit Nagal to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 as he chases his first U.S. Open title since winning five in a row from 2004 to '08.

Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, continued her rough Grand Slam year with a first-round exit against Kristina Mladenovic by a 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 score, while 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova and reigning French Open title winner Ash Barty both struggled through rough starts before emerging to win.

The Williams family only dropped a total of three games in two matches Monday, because Venus beat Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-0.

But nothing brought out the spectators the way Serena vs. Maria did, with full-throated roars greeting them when they walked from the locker room into a dimly lit stadium.

But when the lights came on, Williams proved far more ready for prime time.