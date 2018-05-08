BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's government says finance minister Dusan Vujovic is quitting his post for personal reasons.
The office of Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Tuesday that Vujovic has sent a letter informing her of the decision.
A former World Bank economist, Vujovic joined the Serbian government in 2014.
It was not immediately clear who will replace Vujovic, though Serbia's state TV says it will be the former mayor of Belgrade, Sinisa Mali.
Getting the economy into shape is one of the government's main aims as it seeks to join the European Union. The Serbian economy has legacy issues to contend with, largely related to the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
