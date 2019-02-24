RIO DE JANEIRO — Laslo Djere of Serbia beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-5 in the Rio Open on Sunday for his ATP Tour title.
The 23-year-old Djere also beat top-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, Taro Daniel of Japan and Casper Ruud of Norway en route to the final in the clay-court event. On Saturday in the semifinals, Djere had a walkover when Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia withdrew because of a right leg injury.
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime was making his first appearance in a tour final.
