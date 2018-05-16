BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's state TV says two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane on the outskirts of Serbia's capital, Belgrade.

Emergency doctors said the accident happened at around 7 p.m. local time (1700GMT) on Wednesday. The plane went down near an airfield in Zemun Polje, a Belgrade suburb, killing the man and woman on board.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.