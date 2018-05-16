BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's state TV says two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane on the outskirts of Serbia's capital, Belgrade.
Emergency doctors said the accident happened at around 7 p.m. local time (1700GMT) on Wednesday. The plane went down near an airfield in Zemun Polje, a Belgrade suburb, killing the man and woman on board.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iraqis protest in Kirkuk over alleged voting fraud
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside an election office in this northern Iraqi city Wednesday to protest alleged fraud in last week's parliamentary elections.
World
French inmate on radicalization watch list escapes custody
Police in western France searched Wednesday for a 21-year-old man on a radicalization watch list who escaped from a prison vehicle during a transfer to a hospital.
World
Ex-Brazil gymnastics coach denies sexual abuse accusations
A former coach of the Brazilian national gymnastics team has told a Senate committee that he's innocent of allegations he sexually abused athletes and says the claims might stem from a conspiracy against him.
World
Hamas says most slain Gaza protesters were its members
Most of the protesters killed this week by Israeli fire along the border with the Gaza Strip were members of Hamas, the militant group said Wednesday, an assertion that deepens the starkly different narratives on both sides over the deaths.
World
With little to lose, Gaza's men drawn to border protests
Marwan Shtewi is poor, unemployed and at the age of 32 has never even left the Gaza Strip.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.