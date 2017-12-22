The Uptown area of Minneapolis already looks like an urban shopping mall and it will even more so with a Sephora slated to open in the neighborhood next year.

The popular beauty retailer will join an existing Mac cosmetics store along Hennepin Avenue, making the area a mini-hub for makeup and beauty products.

Sephora will be the newest addition to a block that already includes Victoria's Secret, Urban Outfitters, H&M, the Apple Store, North Face, Columbia Sportswear, and Francesca's Collection.

It will be part of Calhoun Square with a storefront on the street in between Timberland and Arc'teryx.

But officials at both Calhoun Square and Sephora were tight-lipped with sharing more details about the store.

In fact, when I first reached out to Sephora's public relations team last week asking if the rumors were true that a store was opening there, a spokesperson from an outside agency responded that they "don’t have anything to share on this topic."

But then I pointed out a couple days later that big signs were already up in the windows saying a Sephora was opening there in spring 2018. The agency finally confirmed the obvious that the store was coming to Calhoun Square, but wouldn't share additional details, saying that store openings can change.

Calhoun Square's property manager did not respond to requests for more information.

In any case, this will be the fifth Sephora location in the Twin Cities. It already has stores in area shopping malls including Mall of America, Rosedale Center, Southdale Center, and Ridgedale Center. It also has mini-shops within several JCPenney department stores in the region.