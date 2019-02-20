Remember when league title races in major conferences at the end of February were pretty easy to figure out? It's usually that time of the men's college basketball season when separation between one or two teams start to become clear.

That's definitely not the case this year.

Aside from the Pac-12, where Washington reigns above one of the worst years for the conference in recent memory, four of the other five major conference races are between three or more teams. Among them: The Big Ten, where a three-team battle at the top is intriguing between Michigan (12-3), Michigan State (12-3) and Purdue (11-3).

Both the Wolverines and the Spartans were favorites at one time, but the Boilermakers might have the most favorable path to the league crown. Purdue doesn't play another team with a current winning Big Ten record the rest of the regular season.

MARCUS FULLER