FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A man charged with killing a young woman nearly three decades ago will be sentenced in Fond du Lac County.
Sixty-four-year-old Dennis Brantner has entered an Alford plea in the 1990 strangulation of 18-year-old Berit Beck. She disappeared while traveling from Sturtevant to Appleton. Her body was found in a ditch near Waupun. Sentencing is Thursday morning.
In making the Alford plea, Brantner agreed there's enough evidence for a conviction, but he maintains his innocence. The plea agreement on a charge of second-degree reckless homicide could send Brantner to prison for 10 years.
Brantner's first trial ended with a hung jury and a mistrial. Prosecutors later said they planned to re-try Brantner, who's in prison in a separate drug case.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.