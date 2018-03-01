FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A man charged with killing a young woman nearly three decades ago will be sentenced in Fond du Lac County.

Sixty-four-year-old Dennis Brantner has entered an Alford plea in the 1990 strangulation of 18-year-old Berit Beck. She disappeared while traveling from Sturtevant to Appleton. Her body was found in a ditch near Waupun. Sentencing is Thursday morning.

In making the Alford plea, Brantner agreed there's enough evidence for a conviction, but he maintains his innocence. The plea agreement on a charge of second-degree reckless homicide could send Brantner to prison for 10 years.

Brantner's first trial ended with a hung jury and a mistrial. Prosecutors later said they planned to re-try Brantner, who's in prison in a separate drug case.