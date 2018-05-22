PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine man convicted of mailing a fatal dose of cyanide to a suicidal Englishman is set to be sentenced in a case that has lingered in the courts for more than three years.

Sidney Kilmartin, of Windham, was arrested in 2014 and found guilty in 2016. He's scheduled to appear in federal court in Portland on Tuesday.

Kilmartin faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. His defense attorney has made the case that a fair sentence would range from zero to 20 years because of Kilmartin's history of mental illness.

Kilmartin was charged with advertising and mailing a substance he said was cyanide to several suicidal people. It was really Epsom salt. Investigators say he later sent the real thing to man in England.