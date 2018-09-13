BOSTON — A former New England Mafia boss convicted of killing a nightclub owner in 1993 is set to be sentenced.

Eighty-five-year-old Francis Salemme, known as "Cadillac Frank," faces life in prison when he is sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston.

Salemme and his co-defendant, Paul Weadick, were found guilty in June of killing Steven DiSarro to keep him from talking to authorities. Salemme and Weadick have denied involvement in the killing.

Salemme was head of the New England family of La Cosa Nostra in the early 1990s

DiSarro's body wasn't found until 2016, when authorities received a tip it was buried behind a building in Providence, Rhode Island.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters in June that Salemme's conviction ends a "long and dark chapter" in Boston history.