TOWNER, N.D. — A Minnesota man accused of attacking a priest in North Dakota will be sentenced later this month for attempted murder.
Authorities say 43-year-old Chad Legare, of Alexandria, Minnesota, attacked the Rev. Robert Wapenski at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose a year ago in a dispute involving a woman.
Legare in November entered an Alford plea, which the court treats as a guilty plea. His scheduled sentencing earlier this month was called off due to severe winter weather. It's been reset to Feb. 25. He could face up to 20 years in prison.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
The Latest: Denver teachers are back in classroom
The Latest on the Denver teachers strike (all times local):
Variety
Vape pen causes small fire as passengers board plane
A small fire caused by an overheated vape pen battery delayed a Houston-bound flight from New York's LaGuardia airport.
Variety
The Latest: Trump: He's praying for those shooting affected
The Latest on the anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (all times local):
National
Moment of silence held for 17 killed in Florida a year ago
Hundreds of thousands of students and adults across Florida and beyond observed a moment of silence Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 people dead.
TV & Media
Jussie Smollett: 'Ridiculous' he'd lie about Chicago attack
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has responded to critics who question his report about being attacked in downtown Chicago last month, saying it was "ridiculous" to think he would lie.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.